Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) PT at $166.37

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.17. 833,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,723. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

