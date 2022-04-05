Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target at $19.56

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:PBCT remained flat at $$19.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.94.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,305,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,319,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

