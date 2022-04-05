Brokerages Set Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target at $14.66

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares began coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

