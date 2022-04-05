Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $17.23

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,994,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,564,355. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,068,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,235,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,161,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.