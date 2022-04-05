Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $15.00

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,260. The company has a market cap of $918.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

