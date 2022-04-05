Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $29.14

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,461,024 shares of company stock worth $33,071,349 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 25,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,956. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

