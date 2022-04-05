Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Price Target at $12.35

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.35.

IS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE IS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,783,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. ironSource has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

