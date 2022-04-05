Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT at €79.94

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €79.94 ($87.85).

Several brokerages have commented on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 remained flat at $€60.40 ($66.37) on Thursday. 1,364,149 shares of the company were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($142.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.25.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.