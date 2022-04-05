Brokerages Set Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) PT at $19.00

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at $186,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.78. 925,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,503. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.06. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.