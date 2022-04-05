Brokerages Set Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) PT at $50.40

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter worth $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.48. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

