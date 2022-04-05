Brokerages Set Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) PT at $50.40

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ENVA opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.48. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.
About Enova International (Get Rating)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
