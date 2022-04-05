Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Target Price at $925.00

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.84) to GBX 925 ($12.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Drax Group stock remained flat at $$8.52 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

