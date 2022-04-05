Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $39.60

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 783,574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after acquiring an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.