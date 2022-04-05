Brokerages Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Price Target at GBX 7,046.17

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($92.41).

DCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($100.20) to GBX 8,349 ($109.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($95.08) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered DCC to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($90.49) to GBX 5,550 ($72.79) in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.66) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,892 ($77.27). The company had a trading volume of 92,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,978.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,033.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,050 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,520 ($85.51).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.