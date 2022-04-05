Brokerages Set Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT at $88.33

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Centrica stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.12. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centrica has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

