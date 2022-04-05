Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) PT at C$21.88

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,104,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.16 billion and a PE ratio of 80.11. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

