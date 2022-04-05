Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $50.20

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,238.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.