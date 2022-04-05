Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT at $126.33

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,907 shares of company stock worth $585,603 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,892. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

