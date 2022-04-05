Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $27.37

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 762,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,002,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,980,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.