Brokerages Set Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) PT at $6.90

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.92.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 241,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,880. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

