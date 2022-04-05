Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VTGN opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $260.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.99.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.