Brokerages Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. 2,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,817. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,100,000.00 and a beta of 0.95.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

