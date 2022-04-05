Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after buying an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGTI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.