Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will announce $270.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.70 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $208.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ONB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,009,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 4,732,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.79. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

