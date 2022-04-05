Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Announce $1.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.91. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.40. 74,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,506. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

