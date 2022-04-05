Brokerages Expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $108.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $108.64 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $490.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $649.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

FRSH stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

