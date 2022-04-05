Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will report sales of $487.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.30 million to $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $549.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $494.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

