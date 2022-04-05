Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.98. 833,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $867,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.