Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.06. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,546 shares of company stock worth $1,466,209 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

