Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.62. Kohl’s posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.