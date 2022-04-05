Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.57). IDEX Biometrics ASA posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%.

IDBA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

