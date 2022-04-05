Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will report $83.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.85 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $59.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $332.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.10 billion to $355.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $313.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $292.01 billion to $364.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,844,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,269,637. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $352.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 69,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.