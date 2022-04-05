Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

