BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

BV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of BrightView stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 129,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. BrightView has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.36.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after buying an additional 181,308 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in BrightView by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in BrightView by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 210,777 shares during the last quarter.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

