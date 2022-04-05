BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $28.28

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.28, but opened at $24.85. BRC shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 45,560 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

