Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $12.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.45. 1,171,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,818,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $656.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

