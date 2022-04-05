Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.85. 7,799,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.15. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 145.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,016 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

