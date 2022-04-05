Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.32. 3,731,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.24 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.