Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.32 and its 200 day moving average is $225.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

