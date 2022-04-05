Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average is $154.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

