Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 23 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $764.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $708.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

