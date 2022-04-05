Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 568 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $342.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.46.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

