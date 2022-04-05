Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,326 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $125.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

