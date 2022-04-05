BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 50.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

