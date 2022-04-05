Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 27.3% Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $80,820.09 and $31,674.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.02 or 0.07528959 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,683.79 or 1.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00056020 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.