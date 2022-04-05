BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $1.57 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $262,998.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,435.47 or 0.99909365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00065633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002248 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,559 coins and its circulating supply is 893,771 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

