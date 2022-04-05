Blue Protocol Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (BLUE) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $756,075.23 and approximately $64.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blue Protocol Coin Profile

BLUE is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

