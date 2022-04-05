BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $1,905.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

