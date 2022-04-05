Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Price Up 0%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.95). Approximately 11,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.90 ($2.95).
The stock has a market cap of £170.26 million and a PE ratio of 72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.58.
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)
