Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Price Up 0%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.95). Approximately 11,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.90 ($2.95).

The stock has a market cap of £170.26 million and a PE ratio of 72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.58.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

