BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $45.31. Approximately 288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period.

