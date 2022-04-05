BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BSTZ traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. 190,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,136. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

